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'40% of Ramlila Maidan was vacant': BJP takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc over rally turnout

Slamming the INDIA bloc over its claimed 10-lakh turnout, BJP leader Sambit Patra questioned the crowd size at Ramlila Maidan. Watch the clip from press conference.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

'40% of Ramlila Maidan was vacant': BJP takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc over rally turnout
BJP questions INDIA bloc's 10-lakh turnout claim. (Screengrab from the press conference)
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra took a swipe at the INDIA bloc over its Sunday's Ramlila Maidan rally, questioning the Opposition's claim of a 10 lakh gathering at the venue. He also pointed out the vacant spaces and empty chairs and claimed that nearly 40 percent of the ground was unoccupied, slamming opposition parties' tall claim about the number of people expected to attend the rally.

Not only this, but Sambit Patra also attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, calling him an 'illegal LOP'.

''You can see in the background that 40 percent of the Ramlila Maidan, 40 percent of the space, was vacant. Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000-7,000 were empty at 3:30-4 PM. This is the reality behind Congress' claim of 10 lakh attendees,'' Sambit said.

'Where were the 10 lakh people?': Sambit Patra mocks INDIA bloc rally

Sambit Patra said that despite bringing together several parties and their supporters, the Opposition could not gather the claimed number of people in their Ramlila Maidan rally.

''Where were the 10 lakh people? Show us. No one becomes a leader or Prime Minister through such tricks. PM doesn't just mean Prime Minister. P stands for Paseena and M stands for Mehnat. A Prime Minister is made through sweat and hard work. Despite bringing together so many parties and flags, they could not manage to gather 10 lakh people,'' the BJP MP added.

 

Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi an 'illegal LoP'

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's remarks about alleged irregularities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sambit Patra pointed out that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was not holding the post during the 2024 elections and took charge in 2025.

''Rahul Gandhi said the 2024 election was illegal. Gyanesh Kumar was not even there during the 2024 elections. He became the Election Commissioner in 2025. If the 2024 election was illegal, then Rahul Gandhi is also an illegal Leader of Opposition, and all his MPs are illegal. If an election is illegal, challenge it in court,'' he added.

Sambit Patra also said that Rahul Gandhi cannot declare an election illegal two and a half years later. ''Show me a single petition filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress or any INDIA bloc party challenging the 2024 election. You cannot declare an election illegal, two-and-a-half years later at Ramlila Maidan,'' Patra slammed Rahul's claim.

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