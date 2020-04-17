40% decline in average growth factor of coronavirus cases since March 31: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Friday informed that the average growth factor of coronavirus cases stood at 1.2 since April 1, which was at 2.1 (average) between March 15- March 31. He emphasised that there is a 40% decline in an average growth factor of coronavirus cases even though there is an increase in coronavirus testings.

"We have been witnessing average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1 which stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15- March 31. Hence, there is 40 percent decline in average growth factor even as we increased COVID-19 testings," : Lav Aggarawal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry stated.

Aggarwal also stated that the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases stands at 6.2 days according to data in the past 7 days. He pointed out that the doubling rate was about 3 days before the lockdown.

He also informed that the ratio between recovered COVID19 patients and deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 80:20, adding that it was higher than in several other counties.

"The ratio between recovered COVID-19 patients and deaths stands at 80:20 in India which is higher than that in several other counties," Aggarwal added.

The ministry further informed that it is aiming to make 10 lakh RTPCR kits by the month of May indigenously.

Moreover, the Health Ministry informed that it was focused on speeding up vaccine development. The ministry is currently working on a recombinant BCG, convalescent plasma therapy, monoclonal antibodies to fight COVID19.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that if a vaccine is developed for the deadly virus, it will work even if there is a mutation of the virus.

"This virus has been in India for 3 months, the mutation doesn’t happen too quickly. Whatever vaccine comes out now, it will work in the future as well," Dr. Gangakhedkar, ICMR stated.

In India, the total number of active coronavirus cases have risen to 11616.