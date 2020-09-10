40 Chinese soldiers tried to intrude into Indian territory using motorboats on Sept 8: Sources

Chinese soldiers, once again, tried to intrude into Indian territory on September 8, amid border tensions between Indian and Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Two motorboats on the western shore of Pangong Lake were used by the Chinese troops to intrude into Indian territory, but their efforts were unsuccessful as Indian troops were already stationed there.

According to sources, Chinese soldiers tried to move past Finger 4 in Eastern Ladakh on two motorboats on Tuesday at around 5 pm. There were about 40 Chinese soldiers in these boats. Notably, Finger 4 has been occupied by Chinese troops since May.

Upon noticing the movement of Chinese soldiers, Indian troops stationed at surveillance post in Finger 3, immediately raised the alarm.

Earlier, on September 7, a group of 25-50 Chinese soldiers tried to capture the Mukherpari hill in Chushul, but they were thwarted in their attempt by Indian soldiers.

Chinese indulged in provocative actions all throughout the day on Tuesday (September 8). The provocative actions were in the areas around Rezang La, mukhpari and continued till 6 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday raised with China the issue of Chinese troops carrying spears, machetes during the commander level talks.

The talks on Wednesday lasted for 4 hours from 11 am to 3 pm but were inconclusive.

Both sides held the first Brigade commanders since the Monday's incident when the Chinese Army's PLA troops attempted to close-in on one of the Indian forward positions and shots were fired by them for the first time in 40 years.

Today, i.e. September 10, is an important day as India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation FMs meet in Moscow.

It will be the first in-person meeting between the two foreign ministers in the four-month-long standoff.