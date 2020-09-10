40 Chinese soldiers tried to intrude into Indian territory using motorboats on Sept 8: Sources

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9,26,055 crore firm brought one of the oldest toy stores to India; deal worth...

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film continues to break records, earns Rs 43 crore

Cristiano Ronaldo wins first trophy of Saudi era, teaches mocking opponent a lesson

This film earned Rs 1300 crore, sold more tickets than Sholay, not Baahubali, Dangal, RRR, Pathaan, KGF 2, Mughal E Azam

Sudha Murthy included in NCERT panel to develop textbooks according to new curriculum

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9,26,055 crore firm brought one of the oldest toy stores to India; deal worth...

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film continues to break records, earns Rs 43 crore

Cristiano Ronaldo wins first trophy of Saudi era, teaches mocking opponent a lesson

Indian cricketers who have highest social media post fees

7 warning signs of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

12 most beautiful swimming pools in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film continues to break records, earns Rs 43 crore

Watch: Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath temple after Jailer's massive success, video goes viral

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares his disappointment on film receiving A certificate, says 'pehle adult movie hai jo...'

HomeIndia

India

40 Chinese soldiers tried to intrude into Indian territory using motorboats on Sept 8: Sources

Chinese soldiers, once again, tried to intrude into Indian territory on September 8, amid border tensions between Indian and Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 09:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chinese troops, once again, tried to intrude into Indian territory on September 8, amid border tensions between Indian and Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Two motorboats on the western shore of Pangong Lake were used by the Chinese troops to intrude into Indian territory, but their efforts were unsuccessful as Indian troops were already stationed there.

According to sources, Chinese soldiers tried to move past Finger 4 in Eastern Ladakh on two motorboats on Tuesday at around 5 pm. There were about 40 Chinese soldiers in these boats. Notably, Finger 4 has been occupied by Chinese troops since May.

Upon noticing the movement of Chinese soldiers, Indian troops stationed at surveillance post in Finger 3, immediately raised the alarm.

Earlier, on September 7, a group of 25-50 Chinese soldiers tried to capture the Mukherpari hill in Chushul, but they were thwarted in their attempt by Indian soldiers.

Chinese indulged in provocative actions all throughout the day on Tuesday (September 8). The provocative actions were in the areas around Rezang La, mukhpari and continued till 6 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday raised with China the issue of Chinese troops carrying spears, machetes during the commander level talks.

The talks on Wednesday lasted for 4 hours from 11 am to 3 pm but were inconclusive.

Both sides held the first Brigade commanders since the Monday's incident when the Chinese Army's PLA troops attempted to close-in on one of the Indian forward positions and shots were fired by them for the first time in 40 years.

Today, i.e. September 10, is an important day as India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation FMs meet in Moscow.

It will be the first in-person meeting between the two foreign ministers in the four-month-long standoff.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film earned Rs 1300 crore, sold more tickets than Sholay, not Baahubali, Dangal, RRR, Pathaan, KGF 2, Mughal E Azam

Meet Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur, who wanted to become athlete, was about to give up on films, her first salary was...

Bhola Shankar box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi film fails to take grand opening, earns Rs 16.25 crore in India

Delhi-Jaipur, Dehradun, Agra, Blr-Tirupati tickets in just Re 1, know how to book intercity electric coach buses

IFFM Awards 2023: Sita Ramam wins Best Film; Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma bag acting prizes; Pathaan takes home this award

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE