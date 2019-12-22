40 booked under NSA, 106 FIRs registered in milk adulteration case in 4 months: Madhya Pradesh minister

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat said on Sunday that 40 people have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA), and 106 FIR's were registered in cases related to adulteration of milk and milk products in Madhya Pradesh in the past 4 months.

"In the last 4 months, NSA is slapped on 40 persons while 106 FIR's have been registered against those who adulterated milk and its products. The mission is to make adulterers leave Madhya Pradesh," ANI quoted Tulsi Silawat as saying.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, under the "Sudd ke liye" Yudh campaign, is working towards taking strict action against those involved in adulteration of milk and milk products in the state.

He further said that the above-mentioned campaign is a fight against adulterated products is on a large scale and those involved in the criminal practice "would not be spared".