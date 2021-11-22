4 Tips on How to Use a Front Loader Washing Machine Correctly

Front-load washing machines are very popular among consumers because they are less energy-intensive, offer superior cleaning performance, and tend to be quieter during operation. However, there is a learning curve associated with the use of front-load machines that many new owners fail to recognize.

Let’s find out the right way to use a front loader washing machine for optimum performance and cleanliness.

Water Utilization

A front load washing machine uses significantly less water than a top-loading machine because it does not agitate the clothes to remove dirt. Front loaders, after filling with water, will use a small amount to "pre-soak" the clothes to dissolve any extra dirt on them.

The washer will then add no more than a gallon of water at a time and use its computerized controls to determine how much water is necessary for the load of clothes in the machine, then it will stop adding water when that amount has been met.

This process saves both water and energy, and in the long run will save you money as less is spent on water and electricity bills.

Detergent Utilization

Applying too much detergent may be a common problem when using a front load washing machine. The detergent compartment usually has lines to indicate the proper number of soap pellets or liquid that should be dispensed.

Do not use more than the recommended amount or you will be left with soap residue on your clothes, and a build-up of sudsy residue in the pipes of your machine.

Front load washing machines are high-efficiency machines and as such, they use less detergent than traditional top loaders. There are high-energy (HE) detergents that are specifically formulated for these machines that do not leave suds behind.

Start by adding 1 tablespoon of HE detergent to the washing machine, and see how it performs before adding more. If the clothes are not clean, you may need to increase the amount of soap slightly. Do the same when you are gauging the efficiency of fabric softeners.

How To Load A Front Loader

It goes without saying; use the drum of the washing machine as a guide for how much clothes to load into your machine. Front loaders should be loaded with 1/3 to ½ the amount of clothes that a top-loading machine would use.

Gently load the clothing separately, not in a big pile. Ensure you have a balance of small and large articles of clothing, as this will allow the machine to clean more efficiently. Having unbalanced loads may result in the front loader causing vibrations, which could be detrimental to the washing machine's smooth operation, and ultimately, its longevity.

Yes, the tumbling action of the front loader is gentler on your clothes than a top-loader, but it does have its limitations. It generally will not handle belts or shoe laces in the wash, so make sure those items are tucked away neatly to avoid tangling.

Maintaining Odor Control

To prevent a common musty or mildew smell from developing, make sure you clean the machine each month. Without proper maintenance, the machine can begin to harbor bacteria and mildew.

Consider using front loader machine-specific detergents to further reduce the chances of undesired odors from developing. If the cleaning of the machine is left unattended to, the odor may transfer to the clothing and become a major problem.

Final thoughts

There are many benefits associated with owning a best washing machine in India. The key is to keep these helpful tips in mind as you use them - this will allow you to enjoy your machine for years without problems.

-Brand Desk Content