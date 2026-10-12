FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
4 terrorists, including top LeT commander Mohammad Faizan, killed in mine blast along LoC in J&K

4 terrorists, including top LeT commander Mohammad Faizan, killed in mine blast

Viral video: Mohanlal reviews Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, admits he's 'truly impressed' with conclusion, calls it 'so well done'

Mohanlal reviews Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, admits he's 'truly impressed'

Rajinikanth makes big statement, ADMITS he misses being bus conductor, could 'never identify' himself as star: 'I identify more as a...'

Rajinikanth makes big statement, ADMITS he misses being bus conductor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

4 terrorists, including top LeT commander Mohammad Faizan, killed in mine blast along LoC in J&K

Four terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammad Faizan, were killed in a mine blast while allegedly attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

4 terrorists, including top LeT commander Mohammad Faizan, killed in mine blast along LoC in J&K
4 terrorists, including top LeT commander Mohammad Faizan, killed in mine blast along LoC in J&K (Representative image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Four terrorists, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammad Faizan, were killed in a mine blast while allegedly attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Krishna Ghati sector. The incident occurred near Nangi Tekri, where mines laid as part of the anti-infiltration grid exploded, killing all four on the spot. The other three terrorists were identified as Wakas, Ishtiaq and Asim.

(This is a developing story)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
4 terrorists, including top LeT commander Mohammad Faizan, killed in mine blast along LoC in J&K
4 terrorists, including top LeT commander Mohammad Faizan, killed in mine blast
Viral video: Mohanlal reviews Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, admits he's 'truly impressed' with conclusion, calls it 'so well done'
Mohanlal reviews Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, admits he's 'truly impressed'
Rajinikanth makes big statement, ADMITS he misses being bus conductor, could 'never identify' himself as star: 'I identify more as a...'
Rajinikanth makes big statement, ADMITS he misses being bus conductor
'World's first dictator who serves food to protesters': Videos of detained protesters being served 'garam thali' go viral
'First dictator who serves food to protesters': Detention canteen videos go vira
INDIA Bloc Vs CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can Supreme Court halt SIR, restore deleted voter names?
INDIA Bloc Vs CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can SC halt SIR, restore deleted voter names?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement