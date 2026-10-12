4 terrorists, including top LeT commander Mohammad Faizan, killed in mine blast along LoC in J&K

Four terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammad Faizan, were killed in a mine blast while allegedly attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector.

Four terrorists, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammad Faizan, were killed in a mine blast while allegedly attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Krishna Ghati sector. The incident occurred near Nangi Tekri, where mines laid as part of the anti-infiltration grid exploded, killing all four on the spot. The other three terrorists were identified as Wakas, Ishtiaq and Asim.

(This is a developing story)