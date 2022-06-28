4-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Kurla, 8 injured, several feared trapped

Representative Image/File Photo

A four-storey building collapsed in Naik Nagar of Kurla in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday late night, a civil body official said, adding that the rescue operation is on. The fire brigade and police team reached the spot to rescue the trapped people from the debris. At least eight persons were injured in the incident.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray also visited Mumbai's Kurla and said that such property should be vacated on the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this," Thackeray told ANI.

He added, "Around five to seven people were rescued. All 4 buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone...In the morning we'll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren't troubled."

Meanwhile, Pravina Morajkar, Corporator, said, "A 4-storey building collapses in Naik Nagar. Fire brigade team, and police at the spot as the rescue operation continues." According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seven people have been rescued from under the debris and are now in stable condition.

"Seven people rescued from under debris are in stable condition; 20 to 25 are likely to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is still on," the Corporator added. More details are awaited.