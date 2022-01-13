‘4 more MLAs to quit Adityanath’s cabinet today’: Sharad Pawar claims ahead of UP elections 2022

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, which are set to kick off next month, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday has made a big claim about the future of the UP cabinet, targeting BJP over the resignation of several key ministers.

Taking a dig at the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh over the exit of as many as seven ministers in just a span of three days, Pawar has claimed that at least four more MLAs from the UP cabinet will be turning in their resignations by the end of the day today.

As quoted by news agency ANI, the NCP chief said, “Not a single day passes when a BJP leader does not leave the party. Take UP, for example, 13 MLAs are leaving BJP to join another party. I have come to know that 4 BJP MLAs are leaving it today itself.”

This comes mere hours after another BJP MLA, Mukesh Verma, resigned from the primary membership of the party alleging 'lack of respect' by the government towards backward classes and Dalits. He became the seventh leader to quit the UP BJP team over the past three days.

The string of resignations ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 started when prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the CM Yogi Adityanath-led UP cabinet, alleging "gross neglect" by the BJP towards Dalits, backward classes, and other groups.

Hours after Maurya’s exit from the cabinet, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photo with the minister, applauding his effort to stand for backward classes, and welcoming him to the party. Maurya is expected to join SP this week, as per reports.

Earlier, the Election Commission had announced that the elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in the state will be conducted in seven phases, on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Assembly elections are set to be conducted in five states across the country- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand- and the results for all the states will be announced on March 10. Physical rallies have been cancelled due to COVID-19, and political parties are resorting to digital campaigning this time.