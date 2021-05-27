4 men, one girl rape, torture woman, police releases photos of accused

A video has gone viral on social media wherein four men in Assam could be seen brutally torturing a young girl. The video shows four unidentified men beating and torturing a young girl in the state. The time or place of this incident is not clear.

Ever since the video went viral, the Assam Police has released the images of the four suspected culprits and asked for more information from the public leading to their arrest. Assam Police has announced a reward for anyone who will be able to give any information about these culprits.

In a tweet, the Assam Police said, "These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video. The time or place of this incident is not clear. Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely."

As for the video, the culprits could be seen slapping the girl, assumed to be from the northeast, and also hitting the victim's face before stripping her naked. A Zee News report quoted Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Robin Hibu saying that the police are trying to find out more about the identity of the culprits.

"We are trying to identify the culprits. Police are on the job," Robin Hibu said. He also said that a probe is underway. Robin Hibu clarified that the viral video has nothing to do with the late Lovikali Sumi, a Nagaland resident who had committed suicide in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

About the incident, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also made a statement on Twitter. He wrote, "The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men & 1 woman is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had a detailed discussion with the Police Commissioner of Jodhpur. However, there must be all-out efforts by all State Police to catch the devils."