4 killed in police shootout near Assam-Meghalaya border; internet suspended for 48 hours

The shooting near Assam-Meghalaya border killed 4 (Representational image)

A violent clash and a police shootout near the Assam-Meghalaya border left at least four people dead and several others injured on Tuesday. The police firing claimed the lives of four people, including a forest guard, as per security forces.

The clash broke out in a village located in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district near the Meghalaya border. Multiple villagers were left injured in the incident. Due to the disturbance in certain areas, the government of Meghalaya has decided to suspend the internet for 48 hours.

The government of Meghalaya said that in view of the disturbances that occurred in the West Jaintia Hills region of the state, social media platforms such as Whatsapp, YouTube and Facebook can be used to peddle information which can potentially lead to the breakdown of law and order.

According to the official government release, the internet services have been suspended in East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya for the next 48 hours, along with the suspension of several social media platforms.

The violence along the Assam-Meghalaya border broke out when police intercepted a truck carrying illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday, November 22. The truck tried to flee the scene but police shot out the tyres of the vehicle.

The truck was intercepted at the Meghalaya border by an Assam Forest Department team around 3 am, West Karbi Anglong's Superintendent of Police Imdad Ali told PTI. The driver, handyman, and another person were apprehended, while others managed to escape, he said.

As police reached, a huge number of people from Meghalaya armed with 'dao' (dagger) and other weapons gathered at the spot around 5 am, the officer said. As the mob gheraoed the forest guards and the police demanding the immediate release of those arrested, the officers fired at them to bring the situation under control, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | ‘Shraddha murder an accident, not a new thing’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot under fire for controversial remarks