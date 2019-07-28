4 killed as boulder falls on vehicle carrying kanwariyas in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

Four people were killed after a boulder fell on a vehicle carrying kanwariyas in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Sunday.

The accident took place near Bagaddhar on NH 94 connecting Rishikesh to Gangotri.

A rescue operation was soon launched and injured were taken to hospitals.

Kanwariyas are Shiva devotees who undertake the annual yatra from Haridwar during monsoon to collect the holy water of Ganges which they offer to idols of Lord Shiva on the auspicious day of Shivratri while walking all the way to their home towns.

Earlier on Saturday, a 16-year-old Kanwariya was electrocuted outside a camp in Ghaziabad. He died on Sunday during treatment.

The deceased was identified as Nannu. He had touched an electric pole in the vicinity and suffered a shock.

In two separate incidents on Saturday in the national capital, a kanwariya was killed in a road accident while another died of electrocution.

The victims were identified as Mohit (24), a resident of Delhi Cantt, and Vijender Karana (36) from Saurabh Vihar.

The two victims were Dak Kanwar or pilgrims who undertake the yatra on trucks and other vehicles.

Mohit and his three other associates were injured after a truck rammed into their stationary truck near Sagarpur Bus stand in west Delhi, police said.

In the second incident, Karana was killed while three other were injured when the giant speakers on their truck came in contact with a high tension wire.

Karana, along with 20-25 other people, was going to Haridwar for Dak Kanwar when the incident occurred near central bank ATM in Jaitpur area.

He was declared brought dead at Holy Family hospital, police said. The body was sent to AIIMS mortuary where the post mortem was conducted, they said.

Karana was a driver by profession and is survived by wife and two kids, they added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)