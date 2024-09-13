4 Indian Army personnel injured in gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Earlier today, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at J&K’s Khandara, Kathua, by security forces.

Four Indian Army soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday. The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army shared the incident on the social media platform X, stating that a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched based on intelligence inputs.

“Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched in area Chatroo at #Kishtwar. A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hrs. In the ensuing firefight, four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in progress,” the Indian Army posted on X.

"Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, district Kishtwar," J-K Police said.

Security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the same forest area Friday evening. "Security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Pingnal Dugadda forest area, located in the upper reaches of Naidgham village, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo in Kishtwar district," officials said.

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, two terrorists were neutralised in an ongoing operation at Khandara Kathua by troops from the Rising Star Corps on Friday. "Two terrorists were neutralised in the ongoing operation at Khandara Kathua by troops of the Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress," posted the Rising Star Corps, Indian Army on X.

Earlier in the day, security forces busted a terrorist hideout during a joint operation at Surankote town in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Poonch district, police said on Friday. J-K Police, in a statement, said, "On September 12, 2024, on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by Police/Army and CRPF in the general area of Chamerd Surankot in the wee hours."

"The area was cordoned off and the target area was searched. During the search, the security forces were fired upon by the hiding militants. However, the fire was retaliated by the security forces. Taking advantage of the thick forest cover, the militants managed to slip away. Additional forces have been pushed in, and the whole area is cordoned off," the police said in their statement.

"During the search, security forces busted a hideout and recovered some arms, ammunition and eatables," they said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation taken up.

(with inputs from ANI)