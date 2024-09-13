4 Indian Army personnel injured in gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengaluru family immerses Rs 4 lakh gold chain with Ganesha idol; here's what happened next

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

First time in 92 years: Team India eye major milestone in Test cricket

WHO approves first Mpox vaccine for use in some countries

This genius, most influential scientist's 1939 letter, warning of atomic weapons, sold for Rs 32.7 crore at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengaluru family immerses Rs 4 lakh gold chain with Ganesha idol; here's what happened next

Bengaluru family immerses Rs 4 lakh gold chain with Ganesha idol; here's what happened next

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

First time in 92 years: Team India eye major milestone in Test cricket

First time in 92 years: Team India eye major milestone in Test cricket

10 best films of Kareena Kapoor Khan

10 best films of Kareena Kapoor Khan

PCOS diet: Foods to eat, avoid if you have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

PCOS diet: Foods to eat, avoid if you have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

7 jaw dropping images of Bubble Nebula captured by NASA

7 jaw dropping images of Bubble Nebula captured by NASA

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

HomeIndia

India

4 Indian Army personnel injured in gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Earlier today, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at J&K’s Khandara, Kathua, by security forces.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 10:19 PM IST

4 Indian Army personnel injured in gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Four Indian Army soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday. The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army shared the incident on the social media platform X, stating that a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched based on intelligence inputs.

“Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched in area Chatroo at #Kishtwar. A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hrs. In the ensuing firefight, four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in progress,” the Indian Army posted on X.

"Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, district Kishtwar," J-K Police said. 

Security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the same forest area Friday evening. "Security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Pingnal Dugadda forest area, located in the upper reaches of Naidgham village, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo in Kishtwar district," officials said. 

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, two terrorists were neutralised in an ongoing operation at Khandara Kathua by troops from the Rising Star Corps on Friday. "Two terrorists were neutralised in the ongoing operation at Khandara Kathua by troops of the Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress," posted the Rising Star Corps, Indian Army on X.

Earlier in the day, security forces busted a terrorist hideout during a joint operation at Surankote town in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Poonch district, police said on Friday. J-K Police, in a statement, said, "On September 12, 2024, on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by Police/Army and CRPF in the general area of Chamerd Surankot in the wee hours."

"The area was cordoned off and the target area was searched. During the search, the security forces were fired upon by the hiding militants. However, the fire was retaliated by the security forces. Taking advantage of the thick forest cover, the militants managed to slip away. Additional forces have been pushed in, and the whole area is cordoned off," the police said in their statement.

"During the search, security forces busted a hideout and recovered some arms, ammunition and eatables," they said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation taken up.

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

CAT 2024 registrations to end today: Check eligibility, steps to apply and more

CAT 2024 registrations to end today: Check eligibility, steps to apply and more

India's original Ghazal King, musical genius who inspired Jagjit Singh, was allegedly poisoned at age 14 by his own...

India's original Ghazal King, musical genius who inspired Jagjit Singh, was allegedly poisoned at age 14 by his own...

Weather report: Orange alert for Delhi-NCR, know IMD predictions for Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and more

Weather report: Orange alert for Delhi-NCR, know IMD predictions for Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement