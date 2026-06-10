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4 Delhi-NCR residents die after car plunges 500 metres into gorge near Mussoorie

Four tourists from Delhi-NCR were killed after their hatchback plunged nearly 500 metres into a deep gorge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. More details below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

4 Delhi-NCR residents die after car plunges 500 metres into gorge near Mussoorie
4 killed as car plunged into gorge near Mussoorie (AI-Generated)
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Four people, including two women were killed after their car fell into a deep gorge in the Jharipani area on Mussoorie road on Wednesday morning. As per the police, the accident took place at around 9:15 AM on the Jharipani-Kolukhet route when the victims were returning from Uttarkashi in their car, a Maruti Suzuki Celerio. As per the initial investigation, the brakes of the vehicle failed, due to which the car lost control on a steep downhill stretch.

Police, along with the rescue team, rushed to the spot after the car veered off the road and fell into the gorge. After inspection, it was found that all four occupants of the vehicle died in the accident.

Four killed after car plunges into deep gorge

As per a report by Tribune India, the deceased have been identified as Satyaprakash, a resident of Sonepat; 19-year-old Manit; Savita (48), a resident of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad; and Sangeeta (46), a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressed his grief on the incident and wrote, ''We have received the extremely distressing news of tourists being killed and injured in a vehicle accident near Jharipani on the Mussoorie-Dehradun route. We pray to God to grant a place at His sacred feet to the souls of the departed and bestow strength upon the bereaved families to endure this boundless sorrow. Om Shanti.''

Recent road accidents raise safety concerns in Uttarakhand's hilly regions

Not much before, in a separate incident earlier this week, a local bus carrying 39 passengers overturned near the Kaudiyala area in Uttarakhand, where around eight passengers suffered minor injuries.

Before this, one person was killed, and several were left injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned after being hit by a dumper truck from behind near Shantikunj in Haridwar. 

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