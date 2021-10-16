4 CRPF personnel injured in blast at Chhattisgarh's Raipur railway station

At least four CRPF personnel were injured on Saturday morning in a minor blast, which took place when they were shifting a detonator in Chattisgarh's Raipur railway station. The incident took place at around 6.30 am at Raipur railway station, as per Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources, who added that the personnel of 11 Batallion of CRPF were about to board a Jammu-bound train.

According to initial reports, the blast happened when a box, which had an igniter set, fell on the floor of the train that was about to depart.

A senior officer said, reported news agency ANI, “Head Constable Vikas Chauhan has suffered serious injuries as he was holding the box when it accidentally fell on the floor. The other three personnel sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after first aid. They have boarded the train."

The injured personnel were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

“Senior officers of CRPF and local police have reached the railway station. A probe has been launched into the incident,” the official said.