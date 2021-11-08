4 CRPF jawans killed & 13 injured after colleague open fires in Chhattisgarh

The incident occurred around 3.30 am at the CRPF's 50th battalion deployed in the Lingampalli village of Sukma



In an unfortunate incident, four CRPF personnel were killed and 13 others were injured after their colleague began open firing at them in a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, November 8.

As per sources, the incident occurred around 3.30 am at the CRPF's 50th battalion deployed in the Lingampalli village of Sukma, around 400 km from the state capital Raipur. The jawan, who opened fire on his colleagues, has been identified as Ritesh Ranjan. "One jawan opened fire on fellow soldiers in C/50 Lingampalli under Maraiguda police station," said a source.

Out of the 13 injured, 7 have received severe injuries and have been rushed to a hospital in Bhadrachalam area. Two injured CRPF personnel have reportedly been airlifted to Raipur for treatment.Further investigation into the matter was underway.

