A man standing near his house and waiting to have sehri -- the pre-dawn meal consumed by Muslims before fasting during the month of Ramadan -- was shot dead by four motorbike-borne assailants in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Aligarh's Roravar area around 3:15 am on Friday (March 14).

According to reports, some 8-9 rounds were fired and seven bullets hit the man.

CCTV footage from the area reveals that one of the attackers shot the man, Haris, multiple times, after which he fell. Following that, another man got off the bike and fired three more bullets at him. Thereafter, all four assailants fled the scene on their motorcycles.

Police have said the attack was probably the result of an enmity but other possible reasons are also being investigated.

"We received information about the shooting around 3.30 am. Haris was taken to a hospital immediately, where he died," Assistant Superintendent of Police Mayank Pathak said. A case has since been registered and the probe is underway.

Shoaib, a relative of Haris, said the latter had no enmity. "There was no enmity. These people (the shooters) are criminals," he reportedly said.