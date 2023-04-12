Search icon
4 Army jawans die in firing at Bathinda military station, Punjab Police call it 'fratricidal'

The Army said the incident took place at around 4:30 am and that it deployed quick reaction teams and cordoned off the area.

Reported By:PTI| Edited By: PTI |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Police said all aspects, including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back. (Representational)

Bathinda/New Delhi: Four Army personnel of an artillery unit were killed in a firing incident at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, with the state police terming it as a case of "fratricide".

"It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported," the Army's South Western command said in a statement.

It further said all aspects, including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back, are being ascertained.

Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, "It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident".

"We are in touch with the Army authorities," he said.

Bathinda's Senior Superintendent of Police, Gulneet Singh Khurana told the media in Bathinda, "It is not a terror incident. It is an internal issue, it appears to be fratricidal issue. Our investigation teams have reached inside (military station) with all forensic equipment and they are conducting investigations. In-depth investigations are going on".

The Army said the area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with the Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish facts of the case.

