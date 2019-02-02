3rd India-China Border personnel meet takes place in a month's time

The 3rd India China Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) in a months time took place on Saturday in eastern Ladakh. The meet took place on the occasion of Chinese Spring Festival at the Chinese BPM huts at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD (Daulat Beg Oldie- Ten Wen Den) Meeting Points of Eastern Ladakh.

The Indian delegation was led by led by Brig VK Purohit and Col SS Lamba and Chinese delegation by Sr Col Bai Min and Col Song Zhang LiAccording to Army release on India China BPM on Saturday, both focused on "mutual desire for maintaining and improving relations at the functional level at the border." It further added, "both sides also sought to build on the mutual desire to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border."

The first such meeting this year happened on 1st of January to celebrate New Year's day followed by on 26th January on India's republic day.

Last week saw 13th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs during which the Indian side reiterated the "importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas as a prerequisite to smooth development", according to a ministry of external affairs release.

2018 saw Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping 4 times starting with the famous Wuhan Informal summit in April. Chinese President Xi will be visiting India this year for 2nd informal summit.