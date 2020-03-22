38-year-old man in Bihar tested coronavirus positive after death, toll across India rises to 6

A 38-year-old man who recently returned from Qatar tested positive for coronavirus after his death at AIIMS-Patna, becoming the first casualty due to COVID-19 pandemic in Bihar.

This takes the death toll in India to six.

The man, a resident of Munger district in Bihar, had come back to India from Qatar recently. He was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna on March 20 after falling sick. He is said to have been suffering from kidney disease.

He passed away on March 21 due to kidney failure and his body was handed over to the family. A sample for COVID-19 testing taken before handing over the body, the result of which came back positive on Sunday.

AIIMS Medical Superintendent CM Singh said they do not know the complete address of the patient.

Meanwhile, another patient has been tested positive in Bihar and she is being treated at AIIMS, Patna.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed 341 cases across the country. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said five people have died due to COVID-19.

The fifth person to die was from Mumbai on late Saturday night.

India went into unofficial lockdown on Sunday as a day-long 'Janata Curfew' kicked in. Janata Curfew began at 7 am and will last till 9 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 'Janata curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22 in his address to the nation on Thursday, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses. The experience will serve the nation well and will show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge, he said.

At least two states - Rajasthan and Punjab - have announced complete lockdown till March 31 while the Indian Railways has cancelled all trains till the end of the month to stop the spread of coronavirus.