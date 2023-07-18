Headlines

Seema Haider case: Cross border love story or Pakistani spy mission? How PUBG love became national security issue

Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy dies at 79

DNA Special: How Pakistan's Seema Haider managed to enter India without a visa

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 710 crore new terminal at Port Blair Airport today, check pics

Meet Aparajita Singh, doctor-turned-IAS officer, who had fracture during UPSC preparation, bagged AIR 82

India

38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi today as BJP gears up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan became the latest entrant to the NDA.

PTI

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

Several new BJP allies, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), OP Rajbhar-led SBSP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), will join a key meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here on Tuesday as the ruling party eyes a grand show of strength amid a get-together of opposition parties in Bengaluru ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

At least 38 parties are expected to attend the NDA meeting. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) became the latest entrant to the NDA with its leader Chirag Paswan meeting BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

"Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I welcome him to the NDA family," Nadda said. The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) led by Upendra Kushwaha and the Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan will be among the new entrants that will be attending the NDA meeting. Some of these parties had partnered with the BJP earlier as well.

"Thirty-eight parties have confirmed their participation in the NDA meeting to be held Tuesday evening," Nadda told reporters in Delhi. After losing a number of its traditional allies such as the Janata Dal (United), Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, the BJP has succeeded in making alliances with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, now recognised as the real party, the Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP in Uttar Pradesh and Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and RLJD.

The BJP president has send invites to these parties for there presence in the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the ruling party will also be present. "Ajit Pawar and I will be present at the NDA meeting in Delhi tomorrow," NCP Working President Praful Patel told reporters in Mumbai.

Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan and RLJD leader Kushwaha have said they would be attending the NDA meeting. Parties such as AIADMK of Tamil Nadu and a number of parties from northeastern states and other parts of the country will also be present in the meeting.

