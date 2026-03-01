FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
350 flights cancelled on March 1 amid geopolitical tension in Middle East

On Day 2 of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, several flights operated by Indian domestic air carriers have been cancelled.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 10:19 PM IST

A total of 350 flights have been cancelled domestically on Sunday, March 1, due to the ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East. In a social media post, the Ministry of Civil Aviation urged passengers to check their flight status and coordinate with the airlines for any assistance. ''In view of airspace restrictions arising from geopolitical developments in the Middle East, a total of 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled on March 1,'' the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The Indian carriers are avoiding transit in the Middle East region due to the closure of the airspace of several Gulf nations, including Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE. A day earlier, over 400 flights were cancelled by domestic carriers.

On Sunday, Air India allowed its customers options to either reschedule their flight with no additional charge or request a full refund if they had booked their tickets on or before February 28 with travel originally planned up to March 5, 2026.

In another post on X, Air India provided details about the international flights heading towards cities like London, Amsterdam, Milan, Copenhagen, among others, that were cancelled for March 1. ''Close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East have necessitated further curtailment of our scheduled operations, with the safety and security of our customers and crew remaining our highest priority,'' Air India said.

A similar option is provided by IndiGo to its customers amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

