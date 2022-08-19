Search icon
UP: 35-km long metro corridor connecting Greater Noida to Jewar International Airport to be built in two phases

The proposed metro rail line will be 35 km long with six stations and parallel to the Yamuna Expressway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 06:19 AM IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for the Noida Metro-Noida International Airport at Jewar.

DMRC proposed the link metro from Knowledge Park-2 to Jewar Airport at the cost of Rs 5,329 crore.

The proposed metro rail line will be 35 km long with six stations and parallel to the Yamuna Expressway. This will benefit the people of Yamuna city along with Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi. 

In the project, 4.18 km of the line will be underground, while 31.26 km of elevated line will be built. About Rs 5329 crore will be spent on the project.

According to a report by Nav Bharat Times, DMRC estimates that this link metro rail line can be built in 1.5 years.

Also, YEIDA plans to build another link metro rail line between the upcoming Noida airport and the existing IGI airport in Delhi.

In September 2021, YEIDA signed a memorandum of understanding with DMRC to prepare a feasibility report for a metro corridor connecting Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Along with metro access to IGI Airport, Noida International Airport at Jewar will have a spur route to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

