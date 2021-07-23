35 dead after incessant rains trigger landslides in Maharashtra's Raigad district

In a major tragedy, around 35 people were killed after incessant rain triggered landslides in Raigad district of Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation and assured that rescue operations are underway.

"Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation and relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide," he told reporters.

As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the coastguard, and three from the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) have been deployed to the inundated areas. As per a statement, relief operations are also being carried out by the Indian Navy by helicopter. INS Abhimanyu is also involved in relief operations.

"NDRF and other rescue teams are facing problems reaching to the flood-affected areas in Chiplun as the roads and bridges are damaged. The situation remains tense", the Maharashtra CM added.

#WATCH Incessant rains damage roads in Mahad of Raigad district in Maharashtra A total of 36 people have died in the district due to landslides pic.twitter.com/kebygVcPjt July 23, 2021

Several areas in Maharashtra have been battered by rain over the past few days. The chief minister was informed about the flood situation in Mahad by the Raigad District Collector.

"The rescue operation has been started with the help of rescue squads and helicopters in Mahad, and the administration has appealed to people stranded in their homes due to landslides to come to their rooftops so that they can be spotted easily and rescued," said District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary.

The Chief Minister directed that rescue operations and removal of roadblocks should be started immediately. "The water has receded but bridges and roads have been washed away in some places in the hilly areas of Mahad taluka and the rescue teams should be contacted and the citizens should be shifted to safer places", he said.

Mahad Road, Mangaon Mahad Highway, Goregaon Dapoli Road has been started via Mangaon Pachad, informed District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary. The road from Konjar to Tetghar has been cleared.