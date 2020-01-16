34,000 Bru refugees from Mizoram to permanently settle in Tripura; to get plot, cash assistance

Approximately 30,000 Bru refugees from Mizoram who have been living in Tripura for over two decades will be settled in Tripura permanently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday after signing of a tripartite agreement.

Approximately 34,000 Bru-Reang refugees from Mizoram who have been living in Tripura for over two decades will be settled in Tripura permanently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday after signing of a tripartite agreement.

Rs 600 crore package has been given for this, Shah said.

Bru tribals will get a 40*30 feet residential plot along with a fixed deposit of Rs. 4 lakhs, Rs. 5,000 cash aid per month for 2 years, free ration for 2 years and Rs. 1.5 lakhs aid to build their house, Shah said.

An agreement was signed on Thursday by representatives of Bru refugees and the central and Mizoram and governments in presence of Amit Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs at North Block.

The government of Tripura would provide the land under this agreement.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla were also present at the signing.

The tribals fled Mizoram following ethnic clashes with the Mizo community in 1997 and have been living in Tripura in different relief camps ever since.

Speaking on the occasion, Zoramthanga said, "Today we have signed an important agreement with Bru leaders and government of Tripura and government of Mizoram. This will permanently solve the burning issue that has been going on for 25 years."

"This step is historic. I want to thank the Prime Minister and Home Minister on the behalf of people of Tripura," Biplab Deb said.

In a statement issued after the signing of the agreement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the Government of India has been making sustained efforts to permanently rehabilitate these refugees since 2010. The Union government has been assisting the governments of Mizoram and Tripura for taking the care of the refugees. Till 2014, 1622 Bru-Reang families returned to Mizoram in different batches.

Earlier, an agreement signed in July 2018 for repatriation of the Bru tribals to Mizoram did not materialise as a majority of the refugees refused to leave Tripura. The aid given to these families was increased substantially 328 families comprising of 1369 individuals returned to Mizoram under the agreement.

However, some families refused to return and demanded that they may be allowed to settle down in Tripura, considering their apprehensions about their security.