Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya’s Tura

Thursday morning, people reported feeling tremors from an earthquake in Meghalaya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya’s Tura
File Photo

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was felt near Tura in Meghalaya early Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). As reported by the NCS, tectonic plate movement was felt 37 kilometres east northeast of Tura around 3:46 a.m. The earthquake depth was 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 24-11-2022, 03:46:25 IST, Lat: 25.60 and Long: 90.56, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 37 km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

When an earthquake occurs, it is because the earth's outermost layer, produced by shifting tectonic plates, is trembling. When two blocks of the Earth’s surface move against each other, it causes an earthquake.

The northern and northeastern portions of India are particularly prone to earthquakes because they sit on the border (fault zones) between two huge tectonic plates. The Himalayas were formed as the Indian plate pushed towards the Nepalese plate. The collision of the two plates also made both countries vulnerable to earthquakes.

A few days ago, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake also struck in Indonesia, killing at least 271 people.

Twenty-five aftershocks were detected in the first two hours after the earthquake, prompting a warning from Indonesia's agency of meteorology, the BMKG, about the potential for landslides, especially in the case of heavy rain. 

The "Ring of Fire," a belt around the Pacific Ocean, is the source of regular earthquakes and volcanic activity, and Indonesia is located on it. It runs from Japan and Indonesia, on one side of the Pacific, to California and South America, on the other, and is one of the most seismically active zones on Earth. More over half of the 226,000 people who died along the Indian Ocean coast in 2004 were from Indonesia, when a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off Sumatra island in the north caused a tsunami that hit 14 nations.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Tiger 3, Aashiqui 3, Gadar 2: Here are much-awaited sequels of Bollywood
Streaming This Week: Flames season 3, Jhansi. Naane Varuven, OTT releases to binge-watch
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Speed Reads
More
First-image
EWS quota: Congress leader files review petition in Supreme Court against verdict upholding 10 per cent reservation
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.