3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya’s Tura

File Photo

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was felt near Tura in Meghalaya early Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). As reported by the NCS, tectonic plate movement was felt 37 kilometres east northeast of Tura around 3:46 a.m. The earthquake depth was 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 24-11-2022, 03:46:25 IST, Lat: 25.60 and Long: 90.56, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 37 km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

When an earthquake occurs, it is because the earth's outermost layer, produced by shifting tectonic plates, is trembling. When two blocks of the Earth’s surface move against each other, it causes an earthquake.

The northern and northeastern portions of India are particularly prone to earthquakes because they sit on the border (fault zones) between two huge tectonic plates. The Himalayas were formed as the Indian plate pushed towards the Nepalese plate. The collision of the two plates also made both countries vulnerable to earthquakes.

A few days ago, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake also struck in Indonesia, killing at least 271 people.

Twenty-five aftershocks were detected in the first two hours after the earthquake, prompting a warning from Indonesia's agency of meteorology, the BMKG, about the potential for landslides, especially in the case of heavy rain.

The "Ring of Fire," a belt around the Pacific Ocean, is the source of regular earthquakes and volcanic activity, and Indonesia is located on it. It runs from Japan and Indonesia, on one side of the Pacific, to California and South America, on the other, and is one of the most seismically active zones on Earth. More over half of the 226,000 people who died along the Indian Ocean coast in 2004 were from Indonesia, when a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off Sumatra island in the north caused a tsunami that hit 14 nations.

(With inputs from ANI)