Headlines

Chhattisgarh: 33 children injured after helium gas cylinder explodes in school premises in Surguja

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani sports anchor Zainab Abbas says THIS about deportation from India

India’s first fastest rapid rail RAPIDX to start services in Delhi-NCR next week, check all features

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorm in various states over the next 4 days, check latest forecast

Israel-Hamas war: Over 1,300 Israelis dead, defence forces admit military failure in preventing attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani sports anchor Zainab Abbas says THIS about deportation from India

Chhattisgarh: 33 children injured after helium gas cylinder explodes in school premises in Surguja

India’s first fastest rapid rail RAPIDX to start services in Delhi-NCR next week, check all features

Motivational quotes by Paresh Rawal

8 health benefits of black rice

10 tips for maintaining good eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

Dhak Dhak movie review: Flawless Ratna Pathak Shah-led emotional drama truly celebrates undying spirit of women

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tejas-Uri crossover fan-edit videos, says 'love the josh...'

Rhea Kapoor says she is aware of her privilege in films: 'People look at me and think why do you need to work'

HomeIndia

India

Chhattisgarh: 33 children injured after helium gas cylinder explodes in school premises in Surguja

Around 33 school children also sustained minor injuries.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Thirty-three children were injured after a helium gas cylinder exploded inside the Vivekananda Vidya Niketan School campus in Ambikapur city in the district, police said.

"The incident took place after 2.15 pm on the school grounds during school lunch hours when three people who were using helium cylinders to fill air balloons got injured after the cylinder and the balloon burst," Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said on Thursday.

Around 33 school children also sustained minor injuries, he added. None of the children have been seriously injured, and all of them are under medical observation, Sarguja Collector Kundan Kumar said. "The police and district education officers will investigate the incident and take the necessary action," he added. (ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

US President Joe Biden confirms having 'pictures of terrorists beheading children'; assures Jewish community, warns Iran

Israel-Palestine clash: Do war crime laws apply on Hamas terror attacks, IDF’s retaliation?

Watch: Hardik Pandya cuts birthday cake with commentators during IND vs AFG clash

Bullet train from Delhi to Amritsar via Haryana to cover journey in 2-hours; check complete route

Rhea Kapoor says she is aware of her privilege in films: 'People look at me and think why do you need to work'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE