Chhattisgarh: 33 children injured after helium gas cylinder explodes in school premises in Surguja

Thirty-three children were injured after a helium gas cylinder exploded inside the Vivekananda Vidya Niketan School campus in Ambikapur city in the district, police said.

"The incident took place after 2.15 pm on the school grounds during school lunch hours when three people who were using helium cylinders to fill air balloons got injured after the cylinder and the balloon burst," Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said on Thursday.

Around 33 school children also sustained minor injuries, he added. None of the children have been seriously injured, and all of them are under medical observation, Sarguja Collector Kundan Kumar said. "The police and district education officers will investigate the incident and take the necessary action," he added. (ANI)