325 districts in India have no cases of COVID-19: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry informed on Thursday that 325 districts in India have no cases of COVID19. He also said that an action plan has been prepared to strengthen ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 clusters.

"An action plan has been prepared on strengthening our ongoing surveillance utilizing the services of World Health Organisation’s national polio surveillance network Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health stated.

"Health Minister & MoS, Health held a video conference yesterday, with health functionaries and field officers of World Health Organisation, in which micro-plan for clusters & outbreak containment of COVID-19 at district-level was discussed," he added.

He further informed that no cases have been reported in the last 28 days in Mahe district, Puducherry.

The Health Ministry further stated that 941 fresh COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

More than 5 lakh testing kits, including rapid antibody test kits, were received by India from two Chinese firms, Lav Aggarwal said.

The Health Ministry also informed that over 10,500 isolation beds for COVID-19 patients made available by Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways also distributed over 16 lakh free meals till April 15.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that 2,90,401 people have been tested till date, out of which 30,043 (26,331 tests done at ICMR's 176 labs & 3,712 tests at 78 private labs) were tested yesterday.

The organisation also informed that the rapid antibody test is not conducted for early diagnosis, it is used for surveillance purposes.

"In Japan, to find one positive case, 11.7 persons are tested. In Italy that number is 6.7, in the US it's 5.3, in the UK it's 3.4. Here in India, we do 24 tests for one positive case," R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 12380.