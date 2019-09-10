32-year-old tries impersonating an octogenarian to fly to New York; caught by CISF with fake passport at IGI Airport

The CISF on Sunday nabbed a 32-year-old man at the IGI airport in New Delhi for impersonating an 81-year-old elderly man and trying to fly to New York on a fake passport.

The man, with white beard, spectacles, a white turban wrapped around his head and sitting on wheelchair introduced himself as Amrik Singh, scheduled to travel to New York by an Air India flight from Terminal 3 of IGI Airport.

When CISF Sub Inspector Rajveer Singh who was deployed as screener asked him to stand on podium for frisking, the man refused, saying he was unable to do so as he was very old. When the CISF personnel tried to interact with him, he observed that the passenger was not making eye contact during interaction.

On further inspection, Singh observed that the appearance and skin texture of the passenger seemed to be much younger than mentioned in the passport. He also noticed that the man had coloured his hairs and beard with white colour and was wearing zero power glasses to conceal his age.

When quizzed by CISF, the man revealed his real identity and age. It turned out that the man's real name was Jayesh Patel and he was 32 years old.

A resident of Ahmedabad, Patel was trying to travel to the US on a fake identity. He was handed over to Immigration officials by the CISF.