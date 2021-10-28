32 students test COVID-19 positive at Karnataka's Jawahar Navodaya school

As many as 32 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Madikeri, Kodagu in Karnataka. There were a total of 270 students and one teaching staff has also tested positive.

Most students are from 9th to 12 the standard and asymptomatic. Other students have been told to isolate for seven days.

Notably, the school reopened for offline classes on September 20. Five days later, two class 10 students developed symptoms of fever. Afterwards, they tested for COVID-19 positive.

Following this, class 10 offline classes were suspended. However, after resuming the classes, again two students tested positive.

“Following this, all the 279 students were made to undergo a COVID-19 test with the support of the district administration. Among these, 33 students tested positive and were shifted to the COVID Hospital in Madikeri. Most of them are asymptomatic,” the Principal, Pankajaksh was quoted as saying by a leading daily. He confirmed that the COVID-positive students are in Classes 9-12 and are from within the district.