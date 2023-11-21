3000 apply for priest post in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, 20 to be hired; Know recruitment process here

Around 3,000 applications have been received for the hiring of priests in the Ayodhya Ram mandir. Know details here.

As many as 3,000 priests have applied for recruitment in the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra officially announced the posts on Monday. Of the total 3000 applications only 200 will be shortlisted for the interview round on the basis of their merit, said a trust official.

The selected 200 candidates will then appear for an interview round, scheduled to be held at Karsevak Puram, the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) headquarters in Ayodhya.

Finally, only 20 candidates will be selected by a three-member penal who will select these candidates. The penal will include a Hindu preacher from Vrindavan, Jaykant Mishra, and two mahants, Satyanarayan Das and Nandini Sharan from Ayodhya.

The selected candidates will be appointed as priests and will be assigned different posts after six months of residential training. Candidates who are not selected will attend the training and receive certificates, as per PTI.

These candidates will also get a chance to be called for the priest post in the future. At the time of training, candidates will get free lodging and food facilities and will receive a Rs 2000 stipend.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a significant pilgrimage for the people of the Hindu religion. The temple will be inaugurated on November 24, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple is being constructed by Larsen & Toubro group with an estimated cost of Rs 18,000 crore.

