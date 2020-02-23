300 inspectors, 12,000 jawans part of security cover for Trump's high-profile visit to Ahmedabad

Ahead of United States President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on Monday, security measures have been tightened in the city, Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police, Ashish Bhatia informed. As many as 108 senior police officers will be part of the security cover for the high profile visit.

"33 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 300 Police Inspectors,1000 Sub-Inspectors, 12000 jawans, & 2000 women police personnel have been deployed across the city," Bhatia said.

"Three companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and seven Quick Response Teams (QRT) have also been deployed. Certain morcha squads have also been deputed on various spots with the convoy. 15 Bomb Detection Squads with dogs are also posted. The Special Protection Group (SPG), Air Force and the US Secret Service are providing additional security cover," he added.

He also said that the police have also requested for the anti-drone system, and asked the public to refrain from using drones.

"Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been requested for the anti-drone system. The public at large is directed not to use drones for any purpose," Bhatia said.

He further told the media that Sabarmati Ashram has been added to the visit plan, hence traffic diversions and arrangements have been increased in that area too. He also said that there will be exemptions to the route diversions granted to certain persons according to necessity.

Moreover, he also informed that the police had detained some people in a combing operation last night.

Meanwhile, US Secret Service agents are already in the city and are coordinating with officials of Indian intelligence agencies to ensure proper security. The innermost layer of security will be handled by the US Secret Service, while India's National Security Guard (NSG) will handle the second layer of security.

The US President will reach Gujarat's Ahmedabad in an Air Force One flight at around 11:30 AM on February 24. Donald Trump and his family will be personally received by PM Modi and they will continue to a roadshow at 12 PM to Motera Stadium. A stopover at Sabarmati Ashram will also take place during this roadshow where they will spend 15 minutes.

A grand public event, 'Namaste Trump', will be organised to welcome him in a newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in the city, which is likely to be attended by more than 1.10 lakh people. The 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, which will decide everything from the details of the event to the list of invitees.

"The event 'Namaste Trump', at Motera Stadium will end by 3 PM. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to depart for Agra at 3:30 PM," Bhatia said.

(With ANI inputs)