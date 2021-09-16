'300 free units of electricity monthly': AAP's poll promise to Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, the Aam Aadmi Party has made a big announcement. Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that if the AAP government is formed in UP then within 24 hours, every family will start getting 300 units of free electricity.

Holding a press conference in Lucknow, Sisodia also announced that all farmers would be given free electricity for agricultural work. Along with this, all the old outstanding bills of the people will be waived. He said that the party has done it in Delhi and now is the turn of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the people of Uttar Pradesh are surprised to see how the people of Delhi get free electricity. Now they also want free electricity in UP like Delhi. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party is getting love and respect from the people in Uttar Pradesh. All this is the result of the good governance of Arvind Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal Ji believes that in the 21st century India, electricity is not a luxury but a fundamental right. Providing electricity for basic life is the basic responsibility of the government. Electricity will be given absolutely free of cost to all the farmers. Electricity lawsuits and bills will be waived," he said.

Sisodia added that there is no difference between the words and deeds of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "There is no electricity generation in Delhi. Still, people are given free electricity. Electricity is produced in Uttar Pradesh, but due to wrong policies, expensive electricity is given to the people here. Due to this, many people are forced to commit suicide every year," he said.

The Delhi Deputy CM along with the party's UP in-charge Sanjay Singh also released the first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming UP assembly elections. On the question of who will be the chief ministerial face of the party if it wins the elections in UP, Sisodia said that the party will decide when the time comes.

AAP's UP in charge Sanjay Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party is getting wide support from the people across Uttar Pradesh. "The party will go before the public regarding the development model of the Delhi government. We have full faith that the public will support us," he said.