Telangana: 30 students rescued as school bus submerged in waterlogged underpass

Image Credit: Twitter

Due to heavy rainfall in Telangana, a school bus carrying as many as 30 students got stuck at partially submerged in a flooded street in Mahbubnagar.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the school bus travelled between the villages of Machannapally and Kolar in the district.

Children were being picked up by the Bhashyam School bus from Ramchandrapur, Machanpally, and Sugurgaddafi Thanda as it travelled to the Bhashyam Technology School in Mahabubnagar Town.

#WATCH | Telangana: A school bus, carrying 30 students, was partially submerged in a flooded street in Mahbubnagar today. The students were rescued by the locals. The bus was later brought out of the spot. pic.twitter.com/7OOUm8as0v — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

The local in the district noticed and rushed toward the bus to rescue children. The bus was also brought out of the spot following the rescue of thirty children.

Locals accussed that the underpass was already filled with flood water and even after noticing the driver tried to cross the road risking lives of 30 students.

Telangana is expected to get severe to extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A three-day monsoon prediction for the state has been released, showing heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few districts such as Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban).

For the past two days, heavy rains have been reported in the Mahbubnagar area. With the monsoon active across the state, various areas have received heavy rainfall. Other districts that got significant rain were Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhongir, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, and Jagtial.