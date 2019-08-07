30 bills passed by parliament in first session after formation of new Lok Sabha

Parliament passed 30 bills in the just-concluded session, creating a record for the number of bills passed in a single session after the constitution of a new Lok Sabha, an official release said on Wednesday.

The release issued by Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said that the session has been historic in many ways as legislations relating to almost all walks of socio and economic activities have been passed.

"Thirty bills have been passed by both the houses of Parliament in this session which is a record in single first/effective session after constitution of new Lok Sabha," the release said.

Noting that the session has seen "extraordinary output", the release said 40 Bills (33 in Lok Sabha and 7 in Rajya Sabha) were introduced. Thirty-five bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 32 by Rajya Sabha. The Modi government does not have a majority in the upper house.

The productivity of Lok Sabha was about 137% and that of Rajya Sabha about 103%.

Referring to health sector reforms, the release said that four Bills - National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Dentist (Amendment) Bill, 2019 have been passed by both Houses.

It said that National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 was "a revolutionary reform in medical field" which provides for a National Medical Commission for development and regulation of all aspects relating to medical education and medical profession and a Medical Advisory Council to advise and make recommendations to the Commission.

Referring to social and gender justice, the release said The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which declares the triple talaq/talaq-e-biddat void is a major step towards grant of gender justice to the Muslim women.

It said Consumer Protection Bill,2019, seeks to revamp the consumer protection mechanism by repealing earlier Law and providing for the establishment of Central Consumer Protection Authority to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 extends the benefits of reservation available to persons residing in areas near the Actual Line of Control to the people residing in the areas adjoining International Border.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 makes the punishment for sexual offences against children more stringent.

The release said that three bills - the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 and Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 have been passed to strengthen national security apparatus and strike a balance between national security aspects and human rights during the session.

On economy and ease of doing business, the release mentioned the New Delhi Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 had been passed.

The bills promote and strengthen the alternate dispute resolution system and Non Performing Asset management system and were a step forward in building confidence among investors, it said.

The Special Economic Zone (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to include "trust or entity" within the definition of a person under the parent Act so as to expand the scope of entrepreneurs who can set up units in the SEZ.

The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 provides a comprehensive mechanism to ban the unregulated deposit schemes.

Referring to labour reforms, the release said that Code on Wages Bill, 2019 has been enacted after amalgamating the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.

It said the Code will facilitate ease of compliance of labour laws and was a step forward for equity, the release said.

On transport reforms, it said that the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to address the issues relating to road safety, citizen facilitation, public transport, automation and computerisation besides increasing fines and penalties for violation of provisions.

The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will enable adoption of a tariff-based bidding system for engaging private partners in infrastructure projects at airports besides amending the definition of a major airport, it said.

The release said that results were achieved "due to excellent floor coordination in both the Houses" by ministers in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It said that during a discussion on the National Medical Commission Bill, and the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha, the ministers accepted some suggestions of opposition members and moved official amendments.

The release said that the session has started a new practice of not adjourning the House for the entire day in case of death of a sitting member and adjourning it for a few hours to transact the essential business of the day.

The first session of 17th Lok Sabha started from June 17 and the session of Rajya Sabha from June 20. The Lower House of parliament was adjourned sine die on Tuesday and the upper House on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha had 37 sittings and Rajya Sabha had 35 sittings.