3-year-old tests in Kerala tests positive for coronavirus

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in India reached 40 after a three year old child with a history of travel to Italy was tested positive for the virus in Kerala on Monday. The child has been kept in isolation at the Ernakulam Medical College.

This is the first case in India where a child has been confirmed for the virus. His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

The child had returned from Italy with its parents at the Cochin International airport on March 7 morning.

"After universal screening at the airport, the child was transferred to Ernakulam Medical College. His father and mother are under observation in the Isolation Ward of the medical college," Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr NK Kuttappan told news agency ANI.

With this, the number of positive cases fron Kerala has reached six. On Sunday, Kerela's Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that five new positive cases have been admitted to a hospital in the state.

The other cities in India were positive cases of coronavirus have been reported include - Delhi, Jaipur, Agra and Telangana.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry reported three positive Coronavirus cases in India. Out of the three cases, two cases were reported from Ladakh with travel history from Iran and one from Tamil Nadu with travel history from Oman. Earlier in the day, Punjab reported two fresh cases of coronavirus. Both the patients came back from Italy, and have been admitted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

As many as 52 laboratories are now operational across the country for testing COVID-19 virus. An additional 57 laboratories have been provided with Viral Transport Media and swabs for sample collection, the Ministry of Health informed.