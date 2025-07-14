3 ULFA-I leaders killed in alleged drone strikes on Myanmar camps, India army denies involvement, here's what we know so far

ULFA-I, led by Paresh Baruah, issued a series of statements on Sunday claiming that the Indian Army carried out drone attacks on its camps in Myanmar in the early hours of the morning.

Three top leaders of the banned insurgent group ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I) were reportedly killed in Myanmar following alleged drone strikes. The group has claimed that the Indian Army was behind the attacks, but the Army has denied any involvement.

ULFA-I, led by Paresh Baruah, issued a series of statements on Sunday claiming that the Indian Army carried out drone attacks on its camps in Myanmar in the early hours of the morning. According to the group, the strikes happened between 2 am and 4 am and targeted camps near Longwa in Nagaland to Pangsai Pass in Arunachal Pradesh.

The group claimed that 19 of its members were killed and another 19 injured in the attacks. In its first statement, ULFA-I said that its self-declared Lieutenant General Nayan Medhi, also known as Nayan Asom, had been killed. Later, it said that more attacks occurred during his last rites, killing self-styled Brigadier Ganesh Asom and Colonel Pradip Asom.

“While the last rites of Nayan Asom were being carried out, missile attacks were carried out in which Ganesh Asom and Pradip Asom became martyrs,” read the group’s statement, quoted by several Northeast-based media outlets. It also said that officers, cadres, and even civilians were injured in the strikes.

However, the Indian Army strongly denied these claims.

ULFA-I is different from the pro-talks faction of the group and demands full independence for Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state police were not involved. “There has been no strike from the soil of Assam,” he said, adding that the incident is under close observation and more details are awaited.