Three teenagers were killed after a police emergency response vehicle allegedly collided head-on with their motorcycle on the Gondia-Tirora Road, triggering protests by local residents.

Three teenagers riding a motorcycle were killed after a police emergency response vehicle rammed into their two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Wednesday night.

The accident took place near Dandegaon Bus Stand on the Gondia-Tirora Road, within the limits of Gangazhari Police Station.

The victims were identified as Kartik Brijlal Bisen, 14, and Shivprasad Kamble and Jitendra Bawankar, both 16. All three died at the spot due to the impact of the collision, police said.

#Maharashtra #Gondia : Three young men died after a police vehicle hit a two-wheeler near the Dandegaon bus stand in Gondia district. Following the incident, angry villagers protested by burning tires on the road and demanded that a case be registered against the police personnel involved. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 26, 2026

Police vehicle allegedly lost control while overtaking truck

The teenagers were travelling from Ekodi towards Gangazhari when the police vehicle, part of the 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), allegedly went out of control while overtaking a tipper truck.

It then collided head-on with their motorcycle, according to officials.

Residents block traffic after accident

The deaths triggered anger among local residents, who gathered at the accident site and briefly blocked traffic. They protested against what they described as negligent driving by the police vehicle's driver.

Additional police personnel were deployed in Gangazhari on Thursday under the supervision of Additional SP Abhay Dongre to prevent any law-and-order problems.

Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamare assured residents that the accident would be investigated fairly.

Case registered against police vehicle driver

Police have registered a case against the driver, Amit Mahule, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Local MLA Vinod Agrawal also assured the families that he would try to arrange financial assistance from the government.