3 shot dead in Manipur: Angry locals take victims’ bodies to CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh's house

Fresh violence in Manipur has left three men dead and three injured, following which angry locals brought the dead bodies of two victims to the CM's residence in Imphal.

Three men collecting firewood in a forest were killed, and three were injured in an attack by suspected Kuki militants near Nongsum Hills in Imphal East district on Monday, triggering anger among locals as the mortal remains of two victims were brought to the official residence of the Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

The incident, which took place near the Imphal East and Kangpokpi district border, has raised fresh concerns over security and tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state.

#WATCH | Imphal, Manipur: Protest erupts at Khwairamband Ima market after 2 villagers were killed and several others were left injured, allegedly by armed militant outfits. Heavy security presence in the area. https://t.co/dOei1n1AYG — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

Three men killed, three injured in firing

As per a report by PTI, Arubam Ronil (35) and Lairenlakpam Inaobi (51) died on the spot; Kshetrimayum Sushil (32) succumbed to injuries in a private hospital. Three injured, Suraj (19), Meisnam Somendro (53), and K Bosan (45), are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It is reported that nearly 16 people went to the forest around 7 AM to collect firewood when they were ambushed. Later, CM Khemchand Singh visited the injured at the private hospital but avoided the media during his visit.

Meanwhile, locals brought the bodies and placed them outside the main gate of the CM's residence in Imphal as a mark of protest. Later, police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, after which the bodies were taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

In a major development, the security outside the CM's residence has been tightened, along with the roads leading to it.