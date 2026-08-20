‘3 More Key Scams’: Sukesh Chandrasekhar threatens Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain in fresh letter

In a letter to Kejriwal, Chandrasekhar targeted the AAP and warned that its alleged attempts to influence Punjab’s youth would fail. He threatened to expose three more 'key scams', asserting that he would not allow the 'Gen Z' to be misled.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar threatened former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and ex-minister Satyender Jain, accusing them of corruption and claiming he would reveal more details about their alleged association with him in 2015 and 2016.

Conman threatens Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain of expose

In a letter to Kejriwal, Chandrasekhar targeted the AAP and warned that its alleged attempts to influence Punjab’s youth would fail. He threatened to expose three more 'key scams', asserting that he would not allow the 'Gen Z' to be misled and vowed to expose Kejriwal, Jain and their alleged 'proxy' associates.

"3 more 'Scams' and 'corruption' of yours in 3 other key departments will be exposed, don't worry. Soon, 'AAP' - Anytime, Always Party of scam, reputation will only move levels up of the reality which is 'Scams'. Forget about fooling Punjab again; people are going to kick you all right on your back. Like what happened in Delhi, Punjab will be even crazier kicking your arrogance and your scam party, " read the letter.

"Let me enlighten you with a hint - 'you and your proxy' 'founders', hope you remember 2015, 2016 association with me, you guys might have 'dellululu' - but I have got it, I shall surprise you soon. I will not let you guys fool my younger brothers and sisters, who are the future of our country, our youth. So Kejriwal ji, Satyender ji, and your proxy party, I am coming for you guys, this time to nail the final. I will 'clock it'. Will expose you all. With lots of love, Your worst nightmare," it added.

This is not the first time Chandrasekhar has written to AAP leaders. Back on November 4, 2022, he wrote a three-page letter addressed to the media, claiming that if he was a conman, then Arvind Kejriwal was a “bigger conman”. He alleged that Kejriwal had demanded Rs 50 crore from him in exchange for a Rajya Sabha seat, which he claimed to have paid. On October 7, 2022, he wrote to the then Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, claiming that Jain had extorted Rs 10 crore from him in exchange for providing security and other facilities in jail. According to him, the money was allegedly collected in Kolkata through Jain’s associate.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have consistently denied Chandrasekhar’s series of allegations, calling them a politically motivated smear campaign by rival parties. Kejriwal had also accused the BJP of using a convicted conman as its “star campaigner” to divert attention from developmental issues.

Who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is currently held in Delhi's Tihar Jail, accused of massive financial frauds, extortions, and money laundering schemes totalling hundreds of crores. The conman is infamous for posing as high-ranking government officials, politicians, and bureaucrats to dupe wealthy individuals, corporate houses, and celebrities.

At just 17 years old, he was arrested for cheating a family of over Rs 1 crore by pretending to be the son of a former Karnataka Chief Minister. His most high-profile case involves the Rs 200-Crore extortion case. He faces over 30 First Information Reports (FIRs) across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, for defrauding over a thousand victims out of an estimated Rs 500 crore.