3 killed, 6 injured as passenger bus overturns in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district

In a tragic accident, 3 people were killed and six others were injured as a bus they were travelling in, overturned in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district. Reports state that the accident took place around 4 pm.

At the time, the private bus, heading to Ambikapur (in neighbouring Surguja district) from Pathalgaon (Jashpur), lost control and overturned in Gondi village, while trying to save a bike coming from the wrong side.

The two people riding the bike as well as one bus passenger were killed in the accident. The passengers, identified as Balram Lakra (65), Anant Nagvanshi (55), and Devanand (25), died on the spot, and six injured, including two women, suffered serious injuries.

After the news of the accident, a police team and district officials also rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to the Community Health Centre, Pathalgaon, a town, and a Nagar panchayat in the Jashpur district. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

