3 killed, 1 critical after speeding BMW crashes into pedestrians on Mumbai's Coastal Road

As per information provided by the Mumbai Police, the BMW fell from a bridge on the Coastal Road. Four people were inside the car when the accident took place. Three died on the spot and the fourth was hospitalised in critical condition.

A speeding BMW crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road early Sunday left three pedestrians dead and one critically injured. The accident was reported at about 5:20 am on the Coastal Road opposite Lala College, near Lotus Jetty.

Mumbai Police said the BMW fell from a bridge on the Coastal Road. The car had four occupants at the time of the crash. Three of them died on the spot, while one was admitted to hospital in critical condition.

What exactly happened?

As per information from the Coastal Road Control Room, the BMW was headed from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when it met with an accident. The crash was reportedly caused by overspeeding.

As per information provided by the Mumbai Police, the BMW fell from a bridge on the Coastal Road. Four people were inside the car when the accident took place. Three died on the spot and the fourth was hospitalised in critical condition.

Four injured were taken to Nair Hospital. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Nair Hospital said in an update that three of the four brought in were declared dead.

Who were the deceased

The deceased were identified as Shanay Gajjal and Dhirya Seth. Another man, aged 20, has been admitted in critical condition.

While, an unidentified 20-year-old man has been admitted to the trauma ward in critical condition.

According to details shared by the Mumbai Police, the three deceased were travelling in the BMW, while the initial information about the accident stated that the BMW hit five people.

The Coastal Road Control Room reported the incident. The latest update was received at 8:40 am on September 20.