3 Indians die outside country due to coronavirus

3 Indians have died outside India due to coronavirus infection, govt has confirmed. The cases are from Iran, Egypt and Sweden.

The Indian who died in Iran was 70 years old, the Indian who died was Egypt is 52 years old and one in Sweden was 42 years old. The person who died in Sweden had committed suicide after a test confirmed that he has a coronavirus.

Overall 276 cases of Indias infected with the virus have been confirmed abroad with a substantial 255 from Iran's central city of Qom. Other cases are from UAE at 12, Italy at 5, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka one each.

India has been focusing on getting its nationals back from countries worst impacted by the crisis and also many Indians stranded in transit in countries like Malaysia, UK. MEA is in the process of getting 113 of its citizens stuck in transit at Kuala Lumper Airport.