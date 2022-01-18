3 Indian Navy personnel dead, several injured in explosion onboard INS Ranvir in Mumbai

Three naval personnel have lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir on Tuesday at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Indian Navy officials, in their statement, informed that "no major material damage" occurred in the incident.

"In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, 3 naval personnel lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. Responding immediately, the ship’s crew brought the situation under control. There is no major material damage," the officials said.

"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly," Indian Navy officials further added. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause.

The Indian Navy has not disclosed the identity of the personnel who lost their lives in the explosion. It is expected that the cause of the explosion will be determined soon.

The INS Ranvir was commissioned into the Indian Navy on October 28, 1986, and is the fourth of the five Rajput-class destroyers. It is 147 metres long and can move at the speed of 35 knots or 65 km per hour.

Several months ago, an incident of fire and flooding was reported from INS Ranvijay, which is one of the Rajput-class destroyers of the Indian Navy. In the incident, four sailors on board had suffered burns and were treated at the naval hospital, INHS Kalyani.

(With ANI inputs)