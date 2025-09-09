INDIA

3 Indian Army soldiers, including two Aginveers, killed after avalanche hits Siachen camp, captain resuced

An avalanche hit the Siachen base camp of the Indian Army in Ladakh on Tuesday. The incident took lives of three Army soldiers including two Agniveers. A rescue operation is underway.

