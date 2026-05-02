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3 DRG personnel killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

According to officials, the incident occurred near the Kanker-Narayanpur boundary, where a team was dispatched from the Chhotebethiya Police Station for de-mining, area domination, and search operations.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 02, 2026, 07:37 PM IST

3 DRG personnel killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
The explosion occurred near the Kanker-Narayanpur boundary.
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Three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed and anther got seriously injured in an accidental Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast during a de-mining operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday (May 2), authorities said. According to officials, the incident occurred near the Kanker-Narayanpur boundary, where a team was dispatched from the Chhotebethiya Police Station for de-mining, area domination, and search operations.

During the operation, an IED, believed to have been planted earlier by Maoist insurgents, accidentally detonated while being neutralised. The powerful explosion left four DRG jawans injured. Three of the injured -- identified as Inspector Sukhram Vatti, Constable Krishna Komra, and Constable Sanjay Gadhpale -- succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Another constable, Parmanand Komra, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment, ANI reported.

Bastar Range Inspector General (IG) of Police, P Sundarraj, said that in recent months, security forces have successfully recovered and defused hundreds of IEDs in the region, based on intelligence inputs and information provided by surrendered Maoist cadres. However, he described Saturday's explosion as a "tragic accident" that occurred during an ongoing effort to make the area safer.

Earlier, in April, a Naxal area commander carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in forests falling under Chhote Betiya Police Station limits in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, according to the police. Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said the slain Maoist was identified as area commander Rupi. A body, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site, officials stated.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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