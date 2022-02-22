Headlines

NIA launches massive crackdown against terrorist-gangster network, raids 51 location in 6 states

Afghanistan’s currency Afghani emerges as best-performing globally

'MS Dhoni did not win the World Cup...': AB de Villiers makes a bold statement ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 17,850 on Flipkart after Rs 33,149 discount, check details

India-Russia relations 'very, very steady': EAM S Jaishankar

India

3 die, 44 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

The police have arrested two salesmen from the shop and the owner will be arrested soon.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 22, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

As many as three people have died and around 44 are hospitalised after they consumed spurious liquor bought from the shop in Mahul Nagar panchayat under the Ahraula police station area in Uttar Pradesh`s Azamgarh, said Amrit Tripathi, Azamgarh District Magistrate on Monday.

"The incident took place on Sunday evening. Three people died after consuming spurious liquor bought are 44 are hospitalised of which six-seven are on dialysis and the rest are in normal condition," he said.

Read | Hooch deaths in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar wants drones, dogs in war against illegal liquor 

"The police have arrested two salesmen from the shop and the owner will be arrested soon and are initiating action against them under National Security Act," Tripathi added. Further investigation is underway.

