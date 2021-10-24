3 dead as snowfall, heavy rains lash Jammu and Kashmir, IMD issues alert for today

As the series of rains and unpredictable weather conditions continue in different states, Jammu and Kashmir also have been receiving heavy rains and snowfall in several districts, which have led to mudslides and casualties in the union territory.

Three people have been killed and apple orchards of Kashmir have suffered major damage as parts of the union territory have been witnessing heavy rains and snowfall since Friday, leading to the early onset of the winter season in Jammu and Kashmir.

A mudslide was triggered in Noorpora in the Tral area of Pulwama district, which hit a tent of nomads, leaving three people dead and one critically injured. The state and local authorities have been working towards securing vulnerable areas and conducting rescue operations for citizens who are stuck.

According to the officials, the Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Shopian, and Gurez areas of the Valley witnessed snowfall in the past two days. Heavy rainfall is continuing in parts of central and south Kashmir, and bad weather conditions have been witnessed in Srinagar city.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert in Jammu and Kashmir with regard to the weather conditions. The MeT has said that the conditions are likely to prevail in the region throughout October 24, as per the scientists.

IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar had earlier said, “A great western disturbance is coming which will specifically affect the western Himalayan region. So, we are expecting snowfall activity will be increased in the western Himalayan region. We are expecting heavy rainfall or heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on October 23.”

The Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir received its first snowfall on Saturday and the roads were covered in a thick coat of snow. Five inches of snow was recorded in the Pahalgam region while seven inches of snow was recorded in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The local authorities have urged all citizens to stay inside as heavy rains are predicted in several regions of Jammu and Kashmir today. The Ladakh- Srinagar highway and Jammu-Srinagar highway, among others have been shut down due to snowfall and landslides triggered by rains.

(With agency inputs)