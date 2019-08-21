3 dead after helicopter carrying relief material crashes in Uttarkashi

Three people were killed after a helicopter carrying relief material to flood-affected areas crashed here on Wednesday.

"All the three persons, who were on-board the helicopter, have died in the crash. A team of 10 members has been sent to the site of the crash," said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), PRO.

The helicopter was going from Mori to Moldi in Uttarkashi district when the incident took place.

The reason of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Further details in this regard are awaited.