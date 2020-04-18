3 CRPF jawans martyred in terrorist attack in north Kashmir's Sopore

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in north Kashmir's Sopore town on Saturday, officials said.

The terrorists fired at a Naka point that was jointly being manned by troops of CRPF's 179th battalion and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said.

The three martyred jawans were identified as Head Constable Rajeev Sharma (42, Bihar), Constable CB Bhakare (38, Maharashtra) and Constable Parmar Stayapal Singh (28, Gujarat).

The two paramilitary jawans who sustained bullet injuries have been evacuated to 92 Base hospital at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar by chopper.

This is the third attack against the paramilitary force in the Kashmir valley within a week. Earlier on Friday, a CRPF trooper was injured after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.