J-K: 3 CRPF jawans killed, over 15 injured in road accident in Udhampur

INDIA
The accident took place at around 10:30 am on Thursday when the personnel were returning from an operation at Basant Garh.
A CRPF vehicle fell into a ditch in the Basantgarh area of the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, killing three CRPF soldiers and injuring fifteen more, according to PTI.
Although the precise reason for the accident has not yet been determined, abplive reports that the vehicle was involved in an accident during ordinary movement. A rescue effort is in progress now that authorities have arrived at the location.
According to Udhampur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sandeep Bhat, a CRPF truck overturned close to Kandva in the Basantgarh region of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, killing two CRPF members & injuring twelve more.
Taking to X, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said, "Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just now spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated."